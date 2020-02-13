Ajax confirm move of Moroccan star to Chelsea in July for initial €40m fee

AJAX HAVE TODAY confirmed that midfielder Hakim Ziyech will join Chelsea in July after both clubs reached an agreement over the transfer for an initial fee of €40 million.

Hakim Ziyech in action for Ajax against Spurs in last year's Champions League semi-final. Source: firo Sportphoto/Jürgen Fromme

The Moroccan international will remain playing for Ajax for the rest of the season before moving to the Premier League side on 1 July. The deal could increase to a maximum of €44m according to the club, dependent on various factors.

26-year-old Ziyech joined Ajax in 2016 from FC Twente, making his debut for the club in September of that year. He has made 160 first-team appearances for the Amsterdam powerhouse and has bagged 49 goals.

138 days of magic left.

Let’s enjoy every single touch… ✨



#𝚆𝚒𝚣𝚊𝚛𝚍𝙾𝚏𝙰𝙼𝚂 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 13, 2020

Ziyech featured earlier this season for Ajax against Chelsea in the Champions League group stages with the Dutch side bowing out after they finished third in Group H. Their European football focus is now on the Europa League with a last 32 clash next week against Spanish side Getafe.

Last season Ajax lit up the Champions League before bowing out at the semi-final stage. The break-up of that team began last summer with star names moving on as Matthijs De Light joining Juventus and Frenkie De Jong moving to Barcelona.

Domestically Ajax are currently top of the Eredivisie while last night they booked a spot in the semi-finals of the cup with Ziyech coming on as a late substitute in their 3-0 win over Vitesse.

