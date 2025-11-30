More Stories
Arsenal's Declan Rice, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Reece James. Alamy Stock Photo
Freetitle race

10-man Chelsea leave Arsenal frustrated

Moises Caicedo was sent off for the hosts.
6.27pm, 30 Nov 2025

Chelsea 1

Arsenal 1

10-MAN CHELSEA earned a 1-1 draw with leaders Arsenal in the Premier League today.

The Blues secured a point despite playing more than half the match with 10 men, after Moises Caicedo was shown a straight red card in the 38th minute.

More to follow

