Chelsea's goal-scorer Christopher Nkunku. Alamy Stock Photo
Ireland keeper Travers earns rare start as Chelsea strike late against Bournemouth

Christopher Nkunku came off the bench to score the late winner at the Vitality Stadium.
10.20pm, 14 Sep 2024
CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU CAME off the bench to score the winner four minutes from time as Chelsea ground out a 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers started for Bournemouth, coming close to keeping a clean sheet. The Blues rode their luck at the Vitality Stadium as Robert Sanchez saved a first-half penalty from Evanilson and Bournemouth twice hit the woodwork.

But the strength in depth from Chelsea’s bloated squad, assembled for over £1 billion ($1.3 billion) in transfer fees, paid off late on.

Jadon Sancho, introduced as a half-time substitute, impressed on his first appearance since joining from Manchester United on the final day of the transfer window.

Nkunku span onto Sanchez’s pass and produced a clinical low finish for his first Premier League goal of the season.

There was still time for a Premier League record to be set as referee Anthony Taylor dished out 14 yellow cards, surpassing the previous high of 12.

However, Chelsea will care little about the fractious nature of a scrappy game as victory lifts Enzo Maresca’s men up to seventh with seven points from their opening four games.

– © AFP 2024

AFP
