Rancour among Chelsea faithful but Collins and Kelleher mix-up provides relief

JUST DOWN FROM Waterford Street and outside the Britannia Gate at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea fans slowly began to drift towards Kona Kai.

In case you are wondering, the company’s website informs us it is “a cocktail bar that promises to transport you to the shores of the South Pacific”.

No one was here for a party.

Around 200 or so had congregated just yards from the ground two hours before kick off against Brentford to protest against Chelsea owners BlueCo.

One supporter unzipped his black puffer jacket to reveal a white t-shirt with an AI generated image of Roman Abramovich. The club’s former owner – who had to relinquish control following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – was in a Chelsea jersey holding a sign with saying BlueCo out.

The supporter in question beamed and greeted another fan with a bearhug when he saw him with ‘Abramovich 03’ on the back of a black Chelsea jersey from that same season Abramovich arrived.

Chelsea fans during the protest before the game. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Some 23 years later, and approaching three years since venture capitalists Clearlake/BlueCo arrived, these fans pine for the oligarch who bankrolled their rise to English and European champions.

“We want our Chelsea back,” they sang, before chanting Roman Abramovich’s name.

This current iteration are currently world champions, of course, but there is a potent mix of anger and lethargy in the stands at the way in which Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, José Feliciano and Hansjörg Wyss are operating.

Indeed, the back of that AI-inspired t-shirt named the quartet as clowns, telling them to “f**k off” and “leave our club.”

To this backdrop, there was at least some joy around Stamford Bridge when Joao Pedro rifled home a shot into the roof of the net after 26 minutes that left Caoimhín Kelleher with no chance.

The moment that then made sure of the points and meant Brentford dropped from fifth to seventh with Chelsea overtaking them in sixth was one to forget for Kelleher and captain Nathan Collins.

Cole Palmer converts from the spot. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Republic of Ireland skipper played a square pass across the six-yard box but either took his international teammate by surprise or put too much weight on the ball as he stretched to get it under control.

Kelleher couldn’t salvage the situation and as he sprawled along the ground he brought down substitute Liam Delap.

Cole Palmer – back in the starting XI – sent Kelleher the wrong way with a fierce shot to his left.

There was no chance of Kelleher increasing a superb record of penalty saves that stood at three from his last five.

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews’ head slumped towards the ground as an eighth away defeat from 11 games was soon to be confirmed.

Somehow, given a raft of missed opportunities for the visiting side.

There was more joy and a little bit of relief at full-time as new Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior savoured victory in his first Premier League game in charge since replacing Enzo Maresca.

The Italian departed due to a broken relationship with the owners and when they turned to sister club Strasbourg to appoint Rosenior, it exposed the anger among a disillusioned support base even further, resulting in the situation outside the ground in the hours before the game.

Indeed, supporters of the Ligue 1 side are planning to demonstrate against BlueCo before their own game with Metz tomorrow.

Multi-fan protests for the multi-club owners.

Brentford somehow didn’t score in this game, wasting two fantastic opportunities either side of falling behind in the first half as well as striking the post through Mathias Jensen before half-time.

Five minutes after the break and Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez also made a stunning save with his feet in a one-on-one battle of wits with the constantly dangerous Kevin Schade.

Top scorer Igor Thiago had also been a menace in general play, showing his variety by bullying the home side defence as well providing more subtle moments of technique and poise in the final third.

Nathan Collins blocks from Joao Pedro. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

But the Brazilian should have scored too, especially given his form and 16 goals to date, when he powered a fierce header wide with 20 minutes to go from a well-worked routine that almost had set-piece coach Stephen Rice jumping for joy on the sideline.

The Dubliner stepped up to fill the void left by Andrews when he was made head coach and this would prove to be a defining moment as within five minutes the game was taken away from them due to that mishap involving the two Ireland men.

They have been cornerstones of what has been a remarkable story for Brentford so far this season, and the disappointment of this defeat will linger for the weekend.

The fact Chelsea’s goals came from their only two shots on target in the game will only add to that sense of frustration.

Chelsea won and while it was it was far from convincing, and won’t do much to appease those who were protesting, Rosenior knows who he has to keep happy, even if few else around these parts of west London care for their owners much at all.