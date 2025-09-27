Brighton net twice at the death to down 10-man Chelsea, Man City thump Burnley

Chelsea 1-3 Brighton

BRIGHTON STRUCK TWICE in second-half stoppage-time as 10-man Chelsea threw away the lead to slump to a 3-1 Premier League defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Maxim De Cuyper’s header put Brighton into the lead at the start of 11 added minutes at the end of the match to stun the home side, who had laboured ever since the dismissal in the 53rd minute of Trevoh Chalobah.

Substitute De Cuyper was left unmarked to nod the ball home after Mats Weiffer had turned Yasin Ayari’s deep cross back into the box, before fellow substitute Danny Welbeck added a third – his second – to finish Chelsea off.

For the second time in as many league matches, Enzo Maresca had been left looking for answers following a red card.

This time he at least had the comfort of an advantage given to his side by Enzo Fernandez’s header midway through the first half, but after Chalobah was sent off for denying Diego Gomez when through on goal – as at Old Trafford last weekend – Chelsea were made to improvise.

That they failed to do so raised questions again about this young side’s ability to guile and organisational nous when under pressure.

Manchester United learned last week how rattled Chelsea become when a situation changes rapidly and here Brighton were the beneficiaries, Welbeck heading them level 13 minutes from time as the game swung the visitors’ way.

Manchester City 5-1 Burnley

Two Maxime Esteve own goals and a late Erling Haaland brace helped Manchester City beat Burnley 5-1 to make it 14 wins in a row over the Clarets.

After all the talk about Kyle Walker’s return to the Etihad Stadium in the build-up to this game it was City’s starting right-back Matheus Nunes who scored their key second goal, rifling in a 61st-minute volley to restore their lead after Jaidon Anthony cancelled out an early opener off Esteve.

Four minutes later the unfortunate Esteve inadvertently turned in Oscar Bobb’s shot to effectively settle what had become a nervy game for City before two goals in four minutes from Haaland added some gloss to the scoreline.

Pep Guardiola said on Friday he used to “sleep like a baby” knowing Walker would shut down his opponents’ left-wingers but Jeremy Doku enjoyed himself against the former City captain, and it was no surprise to see the opening goal come from that side.

A fortunate bounce helped Doku to get beyond Walker inside the box. His shot was well saved by Martin Dubravka but bounced back up inside the goal area, with Esteve putting it into his own net under pressure from Phil Foden.

City appeared to be cruising but Burnley grew into the game after the half-hour mark, and got their reward – and only their third goal against City in the last 14 meetings – seven minutes before half-time.

But Nunes restored the lead just after the hour-mark and the hosts romped to victory.

Erling Haaland celebrates. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Leeds United 2-2 Bournemouth

Eli Kroupi struck a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue Bournemouth a point in a 2-2 draw at Leeds.

Sean Longstaff’s first Leeds goal appeared to have sealed them back-to-back wins as they hit back to lead 2-1, but substitute Kroupi volleyed home at the far post in the third minute of added time to deny Daniel Farke’s side victory.

Summer signing Longstaff had volleyed Leeds in front early in the second half after Joe Rodon’s header before the interval had cancelled out Antoine Semenyo’s opener.

Leeds extended their unbeaten run at Elland Road to 23 league matches, stretching back over a year.

Bournemouth had begun the day in fourth place after their best-ever start to a Premier League season — they had beaten Wolves, Tottenham and Brighton prior to kick-off — while Leeds presented one of their all-time greats, former Ireland midfielder Johnny Giles, with a lifetime achievement award before kick-off.