Chelsea ease to victory in Russia while PSG get off the mark thanks to Everton loanee's double

HAKIM ZIYECH SCORED on his first start for Chelsea as Frank Lampard’s side powered to a 4-0 victory away to Champions League debutants Krasnodar in Russia this evening.

Jorginho missed a penalty for Chelsea but Callum Hudson-Odoi put the Blues in front before half-time after a mistake by Krasnodar goalkeeper Matvei Safonov.

Timo Werner smashed in a spot-kick on 76 minutes to double Chelsea’s lead, with Moroccan international Ziyech and Christian Pulisic adding late goals.

Chelsea move up to four points at the top of Group E after two matches. Sevilla are currently hosting Rennes in the other game in the pool.

Everton loanee Moise Kean’s second-half double gave Paris Saint-Germain a 2-0 win away to Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey as the French side got their Champions League campaign up and running, but lost Neymar to injury.

The world’s most expensive player limped out of the action before the half-hour mark and went straight down the tunnel to join an already lengthy queue to the PSG treatment room.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

He was replaced by Pablo Sarabia, but without the Brazilian the visitors ground out the victory after the break in a game that mercifully passed without incident despite the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic tensions between Turkey and France.

The result allows PSG, last season’s beaten finalists, to get off the mark in Group H, a week after they started with a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

© – AFP, 2020