Advertisement
Wednesday 1 February 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Enzo Fernandez, pictured with his best Young Player award at the 2022 World Cup.
# big spenders
Chelsea break British transfer record to complete signing of Enzo Fernandez
The move was completed in the final hour of the January transfer window.
665
1
16 minutes ago

CHELSEA BEAT THE clock in the final minutes of the transfer window with the Blues breaking the British transfer record by signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

The 22-year-old midfielder has signed a deal that will run until 2031, with Chelsea paying €121 million (£106.8million) for the Argentina World Cup winner.

Announcing the deal, Benfica said: “In a statement sent to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) at 12:13am this Wednesday, February 1, Sport Lisboa e Benfica – Futebol, SAD informed that it reached an agreement with Chelsea FC for the sale of all the rights of the player Enzo Fernandez, for a sum of 121 million euros.

“Benfica SAD also explained that Chelsea FC will have the right to retain the solidarity mechanism of 3.78 per cent for subsequent distribution to the clubs that participated in the player’s training.

“Additionally, Benfica SAD will incur charges for intermediation services of 6.56 per cent of the sale value deducted from the solidarity amount and will also have to deliver to River Plate the amount corresponding to 25 per cent of the transfer value deducted from the solidarity amounts and intermediation services.”

The Fernandez deal took Chelsea’s spending since last summer past the £550 million (€620 million) barrier and broke the previous British transfer record, set by Manchester City following the signing of Jack Grealish for £100m (€113 million) in August 2021.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     