Chelsea complete €70m deal for Brighton forward Joao Pedro

CHELSEA HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Joao Pedro from Brighton.

The versatile Brazilian forward has linked up with his new team-mates in the United States for the rest of their Club World Cup campaign and could be in line to make his debut in the quarter-final against Palmeiras.

Pedro’s arrival, on an eight-year contract for a reported €70 million (£60m), comes in a summer of heavy spending at Stamford Bridge, with Liam Delap already signed from Ipswich and a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens seemingly imminent.

“Everyone knows this is a big club with a great history,” Pedro said on the Chelsea website.

“They had brilliant players in the past and have brilliant players now, so I am excited to join and you know when you are a Chelsea player you must think one thing – win.”

Pedro, 23, was reported to have also been a target for Newcastle and is the fourth player Chelsea have signed from Brighton in recent years, with Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Robert Sanchez also having made the switch from the south coast.

The Brazilian, who has three senior caps, will compete with Delap and Nicolas Jackson for a starting role up front next season but can also be deployed in midfield as well as off the left flank.

Pedro joined the Seagulls from Watford in the summer of 2023 for a reported £30m, going on to score 30 goals in 70 appearances.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler feels the transfer “is a good move for all parties” as he looks to reshape the squad again going into next season.

“It is an excellent deal for the club, and a good return on a significant investment in an area of the pitch where we have a lot of competition and are already well served in terms of our attacking talent,” Hurzeler said on the Brighton website.

“It is also an exciting move for Joao, it gives him the opportunity to play Champions League football this coming season and he will of course be keen to cement his position in the Brazil team ahead of the World Cup next summer.”