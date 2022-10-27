Membership : Access or Sign Up
Chelsea appoint Southampton recruitment guru four months after leaving Manchester City

Joe Shields spent nine years with the Premier League champions but left his last role for the Saints earlier this year.

11 minutes ago 256 Views 0 Comments
Chelsea's rebuilding continues.
Image: PA

CHELSEA HAVE APPOINTED Joe Shields as the club’s new co-director of recruitment and talent.

Shields, 35, will leave Southampton less than four months after joining them from Manchester City as their head of senior recruitment.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali told the club’s official website: “We’re assembling a deep and collaborative management team who are eager to build a continued sustained winner at Chelsea.

“Joe has a great track record and understanding of the game and emerging talent. We know we have another strong leader and a team player who will help us continue to build our world-class football organisation.”

Shields spent nine years at Manchester City and left his last role as head of academy recruitment and talent management to join Southampton in July. He had previously worked as a scout in Crystal Palace and Fulham’s academies.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Chelsea confirmed Shields would start his new role “when his obligations with Southampton are complete”.

