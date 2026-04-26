Enzo Fernandez sends Chelsea into FA Cup final with Wembley winner against Leeds

Chelsea 1

Leeds 0

ENZO FERNANDEZ HEADED a first-half winner as Chelsea beat Leeds 1-0 at Wembley to seal their place in the FA Cup final four days after sacking head coach Liam Rosenior.

Chelsea put their poor recent form and off-field turmoil behind them to produce an improved display under interim head coach Calum McFarlane and as Leeds fell short of their recent standards, Fernandez’s effort proved decisive.

The Blues will return to Wembley on 16 May to face Manchester City in the final – their first since 2022 when they lost to Liverpool on penalties.

After a run of five straight Premier League defeats without scoring – their worst since 1912 – Chelsea’s decision to dismiss Rosenior earlier in the week appears to have been vindicated, for now.

This clash evoked memories of Chelsea’s win in a brutal FA Cup final replay between the two rivals in 1970, while they could hardly have a more contrasting FA Cup pedigree.

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Since Leeds last reached the last four in 1987, Chelsea have lifted the trophy seven times and have featured in 13 finals and 17 semi-finals.

Ao Tanaka wasted an early chance for Leeds as his free-kick sailed over the crossbar and Chelsea captain Fernandez fired straight at goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

Leeds were on the back foot for the first 15 minutes, but should have taken the lead when Brenden Aaronson ran clear on to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s superb pass, only to see his low shot saved by Robert Sanchez’s outstretched leg.

Chelsea, unrecognisable from their shambolic defeat at Brighton in midweek, were denied by the woodwork soon after as Joao Pedro’s low effort struck the base of a post before the Londoners took a 23rd-minute lead.

Leeds defender Pascal Struijk gave the ball away in midfield and when the ball was quickly played wide, Pedro Neto’s inch-perfect cross was headed home by Fernandez for his 13th goal of the season in all competitions.

Joao Pedro flashed another effort wide as Chelsea, sharper in all areas, continued to dictate and they were worthy of their half-time lead.

Pascal Struijk and Joao Pedro battle for the ball. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Leeds replaced James Justin and Jaka Bijol with Joe Rodon and Anton Stach during the break and the German midfielder made an instant impact as his thumping drive forced Sanchez to parry.

Playing towards their own fans, Leeds upped their game and enjoyed more possession, but were given another scare when Alejandro Garnacho’s shot was deflected over the crossbar.

Calvert-Lewin headed straight at Sanchez and after Moses Caicedo was booked for his challenge on Stach, Leeds skipper Ethan Ampadu and Romeo squared up on the touchline as the German received treatment.

Both sides struggled to create clear-cut chances and as Leeds grew increasingly frustrated, Strujk was booked for his foul on Joao Pedro.

Daniel Farke’s side lacked the same cohesion that had lifted them to with touching distance of top-flight safety in recent weeks and they were unable to mount sustained pressure.

Stach was wayward with a speculative effort and Calvert-Lewin failed to latch on to a deep cross to the far post in time added on as Leeds’ bid for a first FA Cup final appearance since 1973 fell short.