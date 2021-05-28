BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 28 May 2021
Advertisement

'I would never suggest it’s me against Pep' – Tuchel

German boss Tuchel will again pit his wits against serial winner Pep Guardiola this weekend.

By Press Association Friday 28 May 2021, 11:20 PM
36 minutes ago 516 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5451766
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.
Image: PA
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.
Image: PA

THOMAS TUCHEL HAS been hugely impressed by what he has seen after revealing Chelsea have been practising penalties ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Manchester City.

The Blues boss said he has “never seen anything like” the quality of the squad’s training-pitch penalties – with all 20 takers finding the net.

Villarreal sunk Manchester United 11-10 in a remarkable Europa League final shootout on Wednesday, with goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli blasting home the winning spot-kick.

When asked if Chelsea keepers Edouard Mendy or Kepa Arrizabalaga would be ready to step up to the spot if called upon, Tuchel replied: “Well I hope so.

“We always practise penalties when we face a match where it’s possible it could go to penalties.

“Can we simulate the pressure, the fatigue, the occasion, how it will feel tomorrow? No, we cannot. But still we believe we can take care about some patterns, and about a certain rhythm and certain habits during penalties. Which we did.

“And honestly, the penalty shootout was fantastic in terms of quality from the takers, I’ve never seen anything like this – 20 penalties in a row and no misses.

“And so, so strong, and so well taken. And we have identified the guys who should take the penalties for us, but I don’t know who in the end will be on the pitch.

“So we need to be well aware, but we are prepared and if we go to penalties we go in there together.”

Chelsea will hope to go into Saturday’s showdown with City in Porto boasting a clean bill of health.

Ahead of Friday night’s final training session, Tuchel revealed Mendy is ready for action after rib trouble, while N’Golo Kante fit after a hamstring concern.

“It’s the best news ever, we have no injuries and let’s hope it stays like this until after the training,” said Tuchel.

German boss Tuchel will again pit his wits against serial winner and coaching guru Pep Guardiola this weekend.

The tactical battle will make for captivating watching, especially as Tuchel has overseen two recent Chelsea wins over Guardiola’s runaway Premier League champions.

Tuchel expects a vastly different City line-up this weekend however – and insisted the clash cannot be characterised as a clash of the managers.

“I would never suggest it’s me against him, it’s much more than that; because we don’t have a match of tennis tomorrow,” said Tuchel.

“We arrive with our teams, and Pep will prepare his team and I will prepare my team, the best way possible.

“We have had two experiences now against them in different competitions, and two different matches, two different line-ups. And tomorrow will be a very different line-up I think from Man City.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“But nevertheless we have the experience of how much we had to suffer, the experience of how brave, how courageous we need also to play in certain moments of the game. And for me it’s about this tomorrow.

“It’s always tough to play against City, Bayern or Barcelona when Pep is at the sideline.

“They create and he creates this team with this huge belief, and this huge success, and continuously winning mentality.

“So they are maybe at the moment the strongest team in Europe and maybe in the world, and they have a huge gap, they have built a huge gap between them and us in the league.

“But we closed the gap for 90 minutes in Wembley, we closed the gap for 90 minutes at City, and this is what we want to do tomorrow.”

 


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to discuss their roles in the rugby media, the concept of ‘bias’, punditry preferences, the art of co-commentary, new-age online analysts and much more

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie