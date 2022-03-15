Membership : Access or Sign Up
Chelsea want Middlesbrough tie played behind closed doors due to ticket sale ban

The Blues face Boro in the FA Cup quarter-final at the Riverside on Saturday.

By Press Association Tuesday 15 Mar 2022, 1:16 PM
30 minutes ago 1,006 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5711697
Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.
Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CHELSEA WANT SATURDAY’S FA Cup quarter-final at Middlesbrough played behind closed doors after the Government blocked the Blues from selling tickets for the Riverside clash.

The Blues have lobbied Government hard over relaxations to the strict operating licence put in place after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by Downing Street.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich must not profit in the UK under the Government sanctions, and Chelsea are blocked from selling any more tickets in the terms of their new licence.

And after talks with the Government failed to yield a softening on that ticket stance, the Blues have now questioned the FA Cup quarter-final’s “sporting integrity” should Chelsea fans be barred from attending.

“We are disappointed to announce we will not be able to sell tickets for Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough,” read a Chelsea statement.

“Despite engaging in extensive discussions with the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), the deadline to purchase away tickets has passed without appropriate amendments being made to the Government licence which would allow a full allocation of Chelsea supporters to attend.

“Executives at Middlesbrough had been kind enough to extend their deadline for ticket sales and stadium allocation from 7.30pm last night until 9.30am this morning.

“It is important for the competition that the match against Middlesbrough goes ahead, however it is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity.

“Chelsea FC recognises that such an outcome would have a huge impact on Middlesbrough and its supporters, as well as our own fans who have already bought the limited number of tickets that were sold before the licence was imposed, but we believe this is the fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances.

“We will continue to discuss the issue of ticket sales with OFSI as there are a number of fixtures still to be played this season and we hope to reach a resolution.”

