Chelsea back into top four after beating West Ham, boost for Sunderland promotion bid

CHELSEA CLIMBED BACK into the Premier League’s top four after they came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 and ruin Graham Potter’s return to Stamford Bridge.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s own-goal in the 74th minute was cruel on the visitors and in particular on Potter, who looked for a time like he would exorcise memories of his ill-fated spell in west London that ended with his sacking two years ago.

Jarrod Bowen’s goal late in the first half had installed that hope, though it owed to a horror moment from Levi Colwill who had surrendered the ball to his England teammate.

The sound of a restless home support in this ground was a familiar one to Potter, but those audible frustrations were extinguished when Pedro Neto side-footed the equaliser in the 64th minute before Cole Palmer’s strike deflected horribly off Wan-Bissaka to win it for Enzo Maresca’s side.

It was just a second win in eight in the league for the hosts, whose Champions League challenge looks tentatively back on track following Arsenal’s pummelling of Manchester City, who dropped to fifth.

The game needed a flash of skill to crack it open but what it got was a moment of self-sabotage from Chelsea.

Colwill, facing his own goal, was under pressure from Mohammed Kudus near the touchline but it should not have prompted such a hideous lapse in focus from the defender. Seeking to offload the ball infield to Moises Caicedo he found only the wily, lurking Bowen, who with an opportunistic dart latched onto the loose pass and curled low beyond Jorgensen for 1-0.

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Chelsea equalised midway through the second half and the move was finished as it started, by the left boot of Neto. It was his cross to the far post that Marc Cucurella pinged back centrally to where Fernandez was waiting to shoot at goal. His effort rebounded away off Vladimir Coufal to Neto who did not hesitate in returning it firmly inside Areola’s near post to level things.

Kudus battered the post with a header as the visitors almost went back in front within a minute.

Chelsea’s goal to win it 15 minutes from time was fortunate – it is doubtful that Palmer’s drive would have sailed as it did over Areola but for a huge deflection off Wan-Bissaka.

Middlesbrough's Morgan Whittaker (left) and Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham (right) battle for the ball. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A late Ryan Giles own goal saw Sunderland snatch a 3-2 victory in an entertaining Tees-Wear derby at the Riverside against Middlesbrough.

An energetic start saw the hosts rewarded when Delano Burgzorg slotted home from Hayden Hackney’s defence-splitting pass, but despite Boro’s dominance, Sunderland equalised after Dan Neil’s shot took a deflection off George Edmundson and into the net.

Sunderland took the lead early in the second half through Wilson Isidor’s cool finish before Hackney pulled Boro back level minutes later.

However, a late twist saw Giles’ 87th-minute own goal prove to be the decisive moment as the Black Cats move level on points with third-placed Burnley in the Sky Bet Championship table, while Boro remain stuck outside the play-off positions.