Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 1 September 2021
Advertisement

Chelsea complete season-long loan move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez

The 26-year-old Spain international won La Liga with Diego Simeone’s side last season.

By Press Association Wednesday 1 Sep 2021, 9:53 AM
1 hour ago 1,985 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5537108
The midfielder has 19 caps for Spain.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
The midfielder has 19 caps for Spain.
The midfielder has 19 caps for Spain.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CHELSEA COMPLETED THE signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on a season-long loan before the transfer window shut last night.

The Blues confirmed the transfer of the Spanish international in the final exchanges of deadline day to bring a mixed last 24 hours of the window to an end for the Champions League holders.

Boss Thomas Tuchel had hoped to be able to work with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde but Chelsea did not meet the release clause of the centre-back.

It meant Saul proved the only incoming player for the west London club on Tuesday with the 26-year-old eager to start this latest chapter in his career.

He said: “I am very excited to start this new challenge with Chelsea. Blues fans, I am one of you now and I can’t wait to wear the shirt, start training and see all of you. See you soon!’”

After progressing through the academy at Atletico, the central midfielder went on to help his boyhood club win the LaLiga title, two Europa League trophies and the Copa del Rey having made his debut in 2012.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “We welcome Saul to the club and believe he completes our squad as we compete for honours in five different competitions this season.

“He is a proven winner, a player with huge experience and we know he will be very well-suited to the challenges that face us on all fronts in the coming year.”

The Blues were dealt a blow at the start of deadline day when Sevilla’s sporting director Monchi laid bare the situation regarding Kounde, who has a £68.7million release clause.

“The only written, formal offer from Chelsea came last Wednesday, around 5pm,” said Monchi at a press conference.

“We weren’t satisfied with the offer, and it was linked to Chelsea selling a player. It was a decent fee but it didn’t meet our criteria. We haven’t spoken with Chelsea since Friday night. We all decided that it was best Jules didn’t travel to Elche.

“It’s normal for players to be affected by news of any kind. Last year he had the interest from (Manchester) City and now Chelsea this year. Kounde’s (release) clause never went up to €90million. It has always been €80m.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Even though Chelsea were unable to secure the services of the 22-year-old, they did allow Wales international Ethan Ampadu to depart on loan.

He has joined Serie A new boys Venezia on a deal until the end of the season and also signed new terms at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2024.

Callum Hudson-Odoi did not secure a switch away from the Blues despite being linked with a temporary move to Borussia Dortmund. Tuchel made it clear at the weekend he was unwilling to let the versatile youngster leave.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie