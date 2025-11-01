More Stories
Chelsea continue stranglehold over Tottenham with another victory

Loud boos greeted full-time as Spurs suffered another home defeat.
7.50pm, 1 Nov 2025

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea

JOAO PEDRO STRUCK in the 34th minute to help Chelsea inflict more pain on toothless Tottenham with a dominant 1-0 victory to move up to fourth in the Premier League.

Spurs’ horrendous record in this London derby extended after a meek display under new boss Thomas Frank with only one shot on target all match.

Pedro punished slack home defending to break the deadlock 11 minutes before half-time, but he could have walked off with a hat-trick after fine saves throughout by Guglielmo Vicario to deny the Brazilian attacker.

Chelsea’s victory makes it five in a row against Tottenham and 10 wins from the last 12 meetings in all competitions, with Maresca’s young team able to bounce back from a disappointing home loss to Sunderland last weekend.

Loud boos greeted full-time as Spurs suffered another home defeat – their third under Frank in seven matches – as fans make their feelings known after another performance which lacked attacking intent in N17.

