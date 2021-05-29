BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 15°C Saturday 29 May 2021
Liveblog

4,505 Views 7 Comments
Who do you think will triumph tonight?


Poll Results:

Man City (284)
Chelsea (125)


Confirmation of the two teams, as City go with a very attacking lineup…

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Man City go into this game as justifiable favourites, given that they performed far better in the Premier League this season and ultimately secured the title in comfortable fashion.

Nonetheless, Chelsea certainly shouldn’t be written off.

They’ve looked much improved since Thomas Tuchel took charge, with the German coach guiding the Blues to a top-four finish that looked unlikely at one stage of the season.

They also have already upset City in the FA Cup semi-final this season, and will feel capable of repeating that feat this evening.

Chelsea are bidding to win the competition for just the second time in their history, having previously done so in 2012.

For Man City, meanwhile, it would be a first-ever triumph. Pep Guardiola, of course, has already lifted the trophy once as a player and twice as a manager, though it would be a first win in a decade, having previously guided a great Barcelona side to victory.

