Sunday 17 November, 2019
Harambe wins by a neck in Cheltenham thriller

Fergal O’Brien’s 9-to-2 favourite Benny’s Bridge was 12th, 52 lengths back.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Nov 2019, 9:02 PM
39 minutes ago 793 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4895131
Tom Bellamy (second left) and Harambe (centre) with their team after winning the Unibet Greenwood Handicap Hurdle during the November Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse.
Image: Nigel French
Tom Bellamy (second left) and Harambe (centre) with their team after winning the Unibet Greenwood Handicap Hurdle during the November Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse.
Tom Bellamy (second left) and Harambe (centre) with their team after winning the Unibet Greenwood Handicap Hurdle during the November Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse.
Image: Nigel French

ALAN KING’S 16-to-1 shot Harambe finished strongly to capture the Greatwood Handicap at Cheltenham by a neck.

The six-year-old was expertly steered by jockey Tom Bellamy, who squeezed Harambe between 9-to-1 shots Gumball and Monsieur Lecoq, who finished second and third respectively.

Fergal O’Brien’s 9-to-2 favourite Benny’s Bridge was 12th, 52 lengths back.

On soft ground, heavy in places, over the two-mile-and-half-a-furlong run, there was one fewer fence than usual — seven — because of the heavy rain that caused the abandonment of Friday’s racing.

Harambe had flattered to deceive on his seasonal debut five weeks ago, finishing seventh of nine under Wayne Hutchinson on good to soft ground at Chepstow, but rediscovered some of his form from earlier in 2019 to register his third win of the calendar year.

