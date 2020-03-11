This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Champion Chase at Cheltenham?

Defi Du Seuil and Chacun Pour Soi are the two leading contenders.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,241 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5041080
Chacun Pour Soi (left) and Defi Du Seuil (right) are the two leading contenders.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Chacun Pour Soi (left) and Defi Du Seuil (right) are the two leading contenders.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE BUILD-UP to today’s feature event at Cheltenham has been characterised by the story of the absentee as much as evaluating the leading contenders that will partake.

Altior reigned in the Queen Mother Champion Chase in 2018 and 2019 but the three-in-a-row hopes have been thwarted after he was found to be lame on Sunday.

Trainer Nicky Henderson confirmed yesterday that Altior won’t run after Nico De Boinville had steered him to glory over the past two years.

That reduces the ‘Big Three’ to a battle of the ‘Big Two’ with Defi Du Seuil, trained by Philip Hobbs, likely to be favourite ahead of the Willie Mullins-trained Chacun Pour Soi.

It sets up a potentially fascinating contest between that pair. Do the remaining quartet of challengers – Dynamite Dollars, Sceau Royal, Politologue and Bun Doran – have a chance of springing a surprise?

Or is this a race where one of the leading duo will triumph? 

Let us know who you think will be first home.


Poll Results:

Defi Du Seuil (236)
Chacun Pour Soi (206)
Dynamite Dollars (34)
Sceau Royal (31)
Politologue (30)
Bun Doran (29)






About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

