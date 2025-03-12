Cheltenham 2025: Can Henderson bounce back with Champion Chase favourite?

Cheltenham Festival 2025 – Day Two

So then, what’s the big race to focus on?

There’s a clear favourite here in Jonbon, and the Nicky Henderson-Nico de Boinville combination will be eager to translate that backing into success after the setback with Constitution Hill in yesterday’s drama-filled Champion Hurdle.

Jonbon sparkled when winning at Ascot in January, and after being a non-runner in this race last year, there is a clear determination to succeed following runner-up finishes in the 2022 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and 2023 Arkle.

This isn’t a race that’s solely the preserve of strong favourites though. Captain Guinness last year, Put The Kettle On in 2021, and Politologue in 2020 all emerged from the pack to triumph. Can Energumene recapture past glories or the 2023 Festival winner Marine Nationale or Joseph O’Brien’s Solness?

*****

Can Ballyburn be stopped?

The leading novice hurdler last season, Ballyburn goes in the Broadway Novices’ Chase. The Townend-Mullins partnership claimed Festival glory last year and shone at Leopardstown last month. Dancing City, third in the Albert Bartlett last year, may challenge under Danny Mullins, while the winner of that race, Stellar Story, is also in the mix for Gordon Elliott.

Advertisement

But Ballyburn is clearly the one to beat.

*****

Hope for Elliott or Skelton in the opener?

The early spotlight falls on the Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle today. Neither Dan Skelton or Gordon Elliott managed to get a winner on the board yesterday, with a trio of third-placed finishes betweeen them.

Can they get off the mark in this potentially thrilling Grade 1 contest? The Yellow Clay has four victories this season for Elliott, while The New Lion enters here after two successes in Newbury late last year.

*****

The Mullins factor in the Champion Bumper

With 13 Festival wins in this contest, Willie Mullins has flourished. He has the favourite as well this time in Gameofinches with Paul Townend, while stablematers Copacabana with Patrick Mullins and Bambino Fever with Jody Townend, set to push strongly.

*****

Emotional prospect in the Grand Annual

Jazzy Matty crowned Michael O’Sullivan’s day of stunning success in 2023 when taking the Fred Winter. Cian Collins’ six-year-old is tipped to run a big race in the Grand Annual Challenge Cup. After the poignant scenes yesterday when O’Sullivan was remembered at the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, a win today for Jazzy Matty would add another layer of emotion.

*****

Race Card

1.20pm: Turners Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

2pm: Broadway Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

2.40pm: Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

3.20pm: Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase

4pm: Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1)

4.40pm: Grand Annual Challenge Cup

5.20pm: Champion Bumper

TV coverage