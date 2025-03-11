Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham?

CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL 2025 is finally here as the opening day of racing unfolds.

The Champion Hurdle is the feature race of the day, taking place at 4pm later today.

State Man is the reigning champion but the Mullins-Townend combination is not considered the favourite this time. Constitution Hill, the 2023 winner, is under the microscope after missing the race last spring.

Nicky Henderson’s superstar has returned to form recently at Kempton in Christmas and again at this track back in January.

Gordon Elliott’s mare Brighterdaysahead is also in the reckoning among the seven horses who will be running later this afternoon.

So, who do you think will take the win? Let us know.

