Action from the 2025 Champion Hurdle. Tom Maher/INPHO
Call it

Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham?

All eyes will be on the feature race for day one of the festival.
7.01am, 10 Mar 2026

CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL 2026 gets underway later today with an exciting set of races on the opening day.

The Champion Hurdle is the feature race of the day at 4pm with nine runners lining up.

Golden Ace emerged as the surprise winner last year after both Constitution Hill and State Man crashed out.

The Jeremy Scott-trained Golden Ace returns to defend that title later this afternoon while Lossiemouth is considered the race favourite for Willie Mullins.

The New Lion is also a strong contender along with Gordon Elliott’s Brighterdaysahead.

So, who do you think will take the win? Let us know.


Poll Results:

 Lossiemouth (1)
 The New Lion (1)
Brighterdaysahead (1)
 Golden Ace (1)
Other (1)

