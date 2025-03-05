Constitution Hill to face State Man and Lossiemouth in Champion Hurdle

CONSTITUTION HILL WILL face a maximum of seven rivals when he bids to regain his crown in the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday.

Nicky Henderson’s unbeaten superstar was sidelined and unable to to defend his title 12 months ago, but will return to the Cotswolds next week as a hot favourite, having returned from a year off the track seemingly as good as ever.

Willie Mullins is set to saddle last year’s winner State Man, top-class mare Lossiemouth and Winter Fog.

State Man is fresh from winning his third Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown, a race in which Lossiemouth suffered a crashing fall. The latter had previously finished second to Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton and is poised to renew rivalry.

Further spice is added by the presence of Gordon Elliott’s Brighterdaysahead, who has beaten State Man in her last two races and had him trailing 31 lengths in her wake when registering a scintillating victory at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Elliott has also confirmed King Of Kingsfield, who set the early pace at Leopardstown before dropping back to finish fifth.

The small but select field is completed by Jeremy Scott’s Golden Ace and the James Owen-trained Burdett Road, who finished first and second respectively in last month’s Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton.

Golden Ace inflicted a first and so far only defeat on Brighterdaysahead when landing the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at last year’s Festival and could take her on again, although connections have stated they are leaning towards running in the Mares’ Hurdle on the same afternoon.

Burdett Road is a dual winner at Cheltenham and proved he is up to competing at the highest level when third behind Constitution Hill and Lossiemouth at Kempton on Boxing Day. He is another who has been mentioned in terms of an alternative option, in his case the County Hurdle on Gold Cup day.