This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 13 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

1,788 Views 6 Comments
Share

Adrian Russell taking over for a bit. Here’s that heartbreaking fall for Jamie Moore:

Willie Mullins says that’s almost a hollow victory and one he won’t be celebrating too much.

“It’s one of those things, innit? It’s jump racing,” says Stephen Packham, one of Goshen’s owners.

“We live to fight another day, don’t we?”

And the full result in the Triumph Hurdle:

1. Burning Victory 12/1

2. Aspire Tower 5/1

3. Allmankind 7/2

4. Navajo Pass 50/1

My word, that is heartbreaking for Jamie Moore – his Annie Power moment.

Burning Victory wins the Triumph Hurdle!

Gohsne unseats at the last with the race won!!

Two to jump – looks a two horse race between Goshen and Allmankind

Solo in fourth, A Wave of the Sea, Sir Psycho and Navajo Pass in behind.

Aspire Tower and Goshen look to up the pace a bit at the front, but Allmankind responds in kind.

Allmankind leads Aspire Tower and Goshen over the first few hurdles.

And they’re off in the Triumph!

They’re down at the start for the Triumph. Late flurry of money for Aspire Tower, in to 11/2 now as they approach the starter.

Ten minutes to go until the Triumph Hurdle – who will be the champion juvenile hurdler of the season?

There’s a strong British challenge with Goshen, Solo, and Allmankind leading the market, but don’t rule out the Irish challenge of Aspire Tower, ridden by Rachael Blackmore for Henry de Bromhead, or A Wave Of The Sea in the hands of festival leading rider Barry Geraghty for Joseph O’Brien and JP McManus.

Before we turn our focus to the opener, a quick look at the betting for the Gold Cup at this point.

Defending champion Al Boum Festival is favourite to do it all again, and broadly available at odds of 3/1.

Ireland’s other leading hope, Delta Work, is 5/1 second favourite, with Santini a touch longer at 11/2 in places.

Alex Ferguson’s Clan des Obeaux is 8/1 generally, as is Kemboy, while Lostintranslation has drifted out to 9/1 and 10/1 in places.

Here’s the full slate of today’s races and off times:

  • 1.30pm - Triumph Hurdle
  • 2.10pm - County Handicap Hurdle
  • 2.50pm - Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
  • 3.30pm - Cheltenham Gold Cup
  • 4.10pm - Foxhunter Challenge Cup
  • 4.50pm - Grand Annual Challenge Cup
  • 5.30pm – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

The fourth and final day of the Cheltenham Festival gets underway shortly against a backdrop of a global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday’s decision by the UK government not to prohibit mass gatherings and sporting events at this point means that Gold Cup day goes ahead as scheduled at Prestbury Park.

The seven-race card gets underway with the Triumph Hurdle at 1.30pm.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie