The show goes on in Prestbury Park. Join us for live updates of racing on Gold Cup day.
Adrian Russell taking over for a bit. Here’s that heartbreaking fall for Jamie Moore:
Willie Mullins says that’s almost a hollow victory and one he won’t be celebrating too much.
“It’s one of those things, innit? It’s jump racing,” says Stephen Packham, one of Goshen’s owners.
“We live to fight another day, don’t we?”
And the full result in the Triumph Hurdle:
1. Burning Victory 12/1
2. Aspire Tower 5/1
3. Allmankind 7/2
4. Navajo Pass 50/1
My word, that is heartbreaking for Jamie Moore – his Annie Power moment.
Burning Victory wins the Triumph Hurdle!
Gohsne unseats at the last with the race won!!
Two to jump – looks a two horse race between Goshen and Allmankind
Solo in fourth, A Wave of the Sea, Sir Psycho and Navajo Pass in behind.
Aspire Tower and Goshen look to up the pace a bit at the front, but Allmankind responds in kind.
Allmankind leads Aspire Tower and Goshen over the first few hurdles.
And they’re off in the Triumph!
They’re down at the start for the Triumph. Late flurry of money for Aspire Tower, in to 11/2 now as they approach the starter.
Ten minutes to go until the Triumph Hurdle – who will be the champion juvenile hurdler of the season?
There’s a strong British challenge with Goshen, Solo, and Allmankind leading the market, but don’t rule out the Irish challenge of Aspire Tower, ridden by Rachael Blackmore for Henry de Bromhead, or A Wave Of The Sea in the hands of festival leading rider Barry Geraghty for Joseph O’Brien and JP McManus.
Before we turn our focus to the opener, a quick look at the betting for the Gold Cup at this point.
Defending champion Al Boum Festival is favourite to do it all again, and broadly available at odds of 3/1.
Ireland’s other leading hope, Delta Work, is 5/1 second favourite, with Santini a touch longer at 11/2 in places.
Alex Ferguson’s Clan des Obeaux is 8/1 generally, as is Kemboy, while Lostintranslation has drifted out to 9/1 and 10/1 in places.
Here’s the full slate of today’s races and off times:
- 1.30pm - Triumph Hurdle
- 2.10pm - County Handicap Hurdle
- 2.50pm - Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
- 3.30pm - Cheltenham Gold Cup
- 4.10pm - Foxhunter Challenge Cup
- 4.50pm - Grand Annual Challenge Cup
- 5.30pm – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle
The fourth and final day of the Cheltenham Festival gets underway shortly against a backdrop of a global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Yesterday’s decision by the UK government not to prohibit mass gatherings and sporting events at this point means that Gold Cup day goes ahead as scheduled at Prestbury Park.
The seven-race card gets underway with the Triumph Hurdle at 1.30pm.
