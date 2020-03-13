This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Al Boum Photo sees off Santini by a neck to retain Cheltenham Gold Cup

The eight-year-old becomes the first horse since Best Mate in 2004 to defend the Gold Cup.

By The42 Team Friday 13 Mar 2020, 3:46 PM
1 hour ago 1,797 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/5045556

AL BOUM PHOTO galloped into National Hunt folklore as he joined the elite band of horses to record back-to-back victories in the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Giving Willie Mullins a fantastic four-timer on the day, Al Boum Photo (100-30 favourite) had to dig deep to see off the opposition in a close finish up the famous hill.

Al Boum Photo, Santini, Lostintranslation and Real Steel had led the pack heading to two out, where Presenting Percy fell. The latter was up and about shortly afterwards.

Paul Townend set sail after the last and the winning post came just in time as Santini closed the gap to a neck at the line.

Lostintranslation was a length and a quarter away in third place, with the always-prominent Monalee fourth and Delta Work fifth, having struggled to get into contention following a mistake at the second fence.

Townend said: “I thought I’d never feel anything like the feeling I had here last year, (but) I think this is even better. It’s all about this, it’s all about this lad.

“Unreal, it’s a credit to Willie. To come here with one run (this season), the man’s a genius.”

He added: “I went out with a plan to get in a rhythm, but he missed a few fences, luckily he always found his feet.

“At the top of the hill he started to jump better – I ended up in front sooner than I wanted, but I was able to hang on and he produced at the last.

“It was completely different to last year, but most importantly it was the same result.

“He’s a legend, he has everything – guts along with class.”

Mullins said: “It’s fantastic, an absolutely unbelievable day. That man there on the screen, Paul Townend – people said he was under pressure. Paul does his own thing, he probably rides better under a little bit of pressure – really really good from him.

“It’s not easy to take over from someone like Ruby Walsh, but Paul’s gone and stamped his authority this season in Ireland riding for our yard, so I’m really delighted for him.

“I left him alone, I asked what he was going to do. I think the horse wanted a bit more of the action as it unfolded, he didn’t disappoint the horse. He let the horse do it and that’s a rider riding with huge confidence.

“It worked out, so I’m really happy and delighted for Paul.”

