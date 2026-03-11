Grade 1 double for Willie Mullins on second day at Cheltenham

Turners Novices’ Hurdle

KING RASKO GREY gained ample compensation for his near-miss at Leopardstown last month when handing Willie Mullins a record-extending eighth Turners Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Sent off at 11-1 and the choice of Paul Townend from a host of Closutton contenders, King Rasko Grey was third in a blanket finish to a Grade One over two miles at the Dublin Racing Festival but thrived for the step up in trip at Prestbury Park.

In a race where Paul Nicholls’ 5-2 favourite No Drama This End could never make his presence felt and was ultimately pulled up, it was Nicky Henderson’s Act Of Innocence who carried British hopes on his shoulders heading into the home straight locked in battle with the Mullins raider.

However, he proved no match for the talented six-year-old, who relished every yard of the Cheltenham hill to come home two and a half lengths clear to give Townend his 40th Festival winner and also provide a welcome tonic for owner Audrey Turley after Galopin Des Champs was ruled out of the Gold Cup.

Mullins said: “I looked at the big screen after the race and I couldn’t believe he was 11-1. I thought he was one of ours coming here with a really good chance.

“You never have a banker coming to Cheltenham, but I thought he would be 2-1 or 3-1 max after his run at the Dublin Racing Festival. I wasn’t tipping him to my friends as I thought he’d be too short for them – they’re all very poor!

“I said after Leopardstown that he would step forward. I thought he was a little short going into that and I expected him to improve. I think Paul chose to ride this horse straight away, there was no debate, and I thought the same – to me this fellow was head and shoulders above a lot of the horses here.

“It’s great for the Turleys after the disappointment (with Galopin Des Champs) earlier in the week, it’s fantastic for them to have a winner here.”

On what next season holds for his charge, he added: “I actually thought he could be a Champion Hurdle type. I don’t know whether he is or not and I’m sure he’ll jump a fence, but we’ll have a look at his Champion Hurdle credentials first.”

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase

Kitzbuhel roared back to top form with an exhibition of jumping from the front before edging out Final Demand in a tremendous finish to the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Trained by Willie Mullins, the six-year-old had excelled at Kempton when winning the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase on St Stephen’s Day, but was somewhat underrated in the betting at 11-1 after falling at Sandown in the Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase.

Having come under scrutiny for his ride on No Drama This End in the opening Turners Novices’ Chase, Harry Cobden – partnering the grey for the first time – was at his brilliant best, leaving nothing to chance, finding some spectacular leaps from his mount as he led the field from start to finish.

The challengers loomed heading for home, none more so than stablemate Final Demand, who also showcased his very best to push the winner hard in the closing stages, with only three-quarters of a length separating the pair at the end of three miles.

Salver finished third for Gary and Josh Moore at 25-1, but jumping errors saw Gordon Elliott’s 9-4 favourite Romeo Coolio play no part in proceedings on his first start at three miles.

Mullins said: “It was a very brave performance from Kitzbuhel to jump out and make all.

“Heading to the last and looking at Paul (Townend, on Final Demand) I thought he had him covered, but by the line Kitzbuhel was going away again.

“When you have a grey horse who loves to make the running, there’s been some brilliant ones down the years and they build up a big following. It’s been a lucky colour for me, my first winner as a trainer was a grey and as an owner.

“It’s great for Joe and Marie (Donnelly) given the bad luck they’ve had with State Man and Sir Gino this year, to have a third one up to winning Grade Ones is great.

“You’d have to be looking at the Gold Cup, but given how he whizzed around Kempton at Christmas the King George will definitely be on his agenda.”

Cheltenham Day 2 Results

1.20pm – Turners Novices’ Hurdle

1. King Rasko Grey (11/1) – (Paul Townend; Willie Mullins)

2. Act of Innocence (10/1) – (Nico de Boinville; Nicky Henderson)

3. Zeus Power (50/1) – (JJ Slevin; Joseph O’Brien)

2pm – Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase

1. Kitzbuhel (11/1) – (Harry Cobden; Willie Mullins)

2. Final Demand (7/2) – (Paul Townend; Willie Mullins)

3. Salver (25/1) (Caoilin Quinn; Gary Moore)

