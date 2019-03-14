LIVE: Cheltenham Festival, Day 3

14 mins ago

So first up at 1.30pm is the opener with the Grade 1 JLT Novices’ Chase.

This race seems all about Defi Du Seuil with Barry Geraghty on board and Robbie Power’s mount Lostintranslation.

When they met in January at Cheltenham it was victory for Lostintranslation before Defi Du Seuil gained revenge last month at Sandown.

Willie Mullins hope Real Steel and the Ben Pauling-trained Kildisart have their merits as well.