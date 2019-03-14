LIVE: Cheltenham Festival, Day 3

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 14 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

2,113 Views 5 Comments
Share

Lostintranslation still in front going over the water jump. Defi Du Seuil in fifth and still very much in it.

Voix du Reve’s jumping a little suspect early on. All standing so far.

Lostintranslation leading them out ahead of Vinndication and Mengli Khan.

And we’re off in the JLT Novices’ Chase!

So first up at 1.30pm is the opener with the Grade 1 JLT Novices’ Chase.

This race seems all about Defi Du Seuil with Barry Geraghty on board and Robbie Power’s mount Lostintranslation.

When they met in January at Cheltenham it was victory for Lostintranslation before Defi Du Seuil gained revenge last month at Sandown.

Willie Mullins hope Real Steel and the Ben Pauling-trained Kildisart have their merits as well.

The brilliant Irish Cheltenham performer Un De Sceaux goes in the Ryanair Chase. The owners hoping for another memorable day.

2019 Cheltenham Festival - St Patrick's Thursday - Cheltenham Racecourse Source: Nigel French

So what are the main talking points likely to be today? Here’s Thom Malone’s verdict of the best storylines on Thursday’s card:

  • The emerging rivalry between Defi du Seuil and Lostintranslation.
  • The 11-year-old Faugheen chasing glory in the Stayers’ Hurdle.
  • Can Jamie Codd claim his third victory of the week with Measureofmydreams in the Kim Muir?

And we’ve reached Day 3. Welcome along to St Patrick’s Thursday at the Cheltenham Festival. Seven races down for decision and we’ll be following all the action.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales 'look a bit tired' and Ireland 'peaking at the right time' - Eddie Jones
    Wales 'look a bit tired' and Ireland 'peaking at the right time' - Eddie Jones
    Major boost for Wales with Williams fit for Grand Slam shot against Ireland
    Eddie Jones makes four changes to England team to face Scotland
    CHELTENHAM
    LIVE: Cheltenham Festival, Day 3
    LIVE: Cheltenham Festival, Day 3
    4 things to look out for on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival
    Donn McClean's Day 2 review: Wherever you start, you have to finish with Jamie Codd
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Real Madrid secure deal for €50million Brazilian international from Porto
    Real Madrid secure deal for €50million Brazilian international from Porto
    Lewandowski blames Bayern manager's 'defensive' tactics for Liverpool defeat
    Lionel Messi hails 'magical' Ronaldo
    IRELAND
    Connacht lock Dillane happy to be firmly back in Ireland's plans
    Connacht lock Dillane happy to be firmly back in Ireland's plans
    Byrne returns at out-half for Ireland U20 side bidding for Grand Slam glory
    Beirne set to start against Wales as O'Brien makes return for Ireland
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 remaining Champions League teams
    Power ranking the 8 remaining Champions League teams
    'Liverpool are back where they belong'
    Brilliant Liverpool beat Bayern to secure Champions League last-8 spot

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie