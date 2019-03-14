LIVE: Cheltenham Festival, Day 3

The Stayers’ Hurdle is the feature race on the third day of the festival.
Lostintranslation still in front going over the water jump. Defi Du Seuil in fifth and still very much in it.
Voix du Reve’s jumping a little suspect early on. All standing so far.
Lostintranslation leading them out ahead of Vinndication and Mengli Khan.
And we’re off in the JLT Novices’ Chase!
So first up at 1.30pm is the opener with the Grade 1 JLT Novices’ Chase.
This race seems all about Defi Du Seuil with Barry Geraghty on board and Robbie Power’s mount Lostintranslation.
When they met in January at Cheltenham it was victory for Lostintranslation before Defi Du Seuil gained revenge last month at Sandown.
Willie Mullins hope Real Steel and the Ben Pauling-trained Kildisart have their merits as well.
The brilliant Irish Cheltenham performer Un De Sceaux goes in the Ryanair Chase. The owners hoping for another memorable day.
So what are the main talking points likely to be today? Here’s Thom Malone’s verdict of the best storylines on Thursday’s card:
- The emerging rivalry between Defi du Seuil and Lostintranslation.
- The 11-year-old Faugheen chasing glory in the Stayers’ Hurdle.
- Can Jamie Codd claim his third victory of the week with Measureofmydreams in the Kim Muir?
And we’ve reached Day 3. Welcome along to St Patrick’s Thursday at the Cheltenham Festival. Seven races down for decision and we’ll be following all the action.
