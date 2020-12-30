BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 30 December 2020
Cheltenham abandons New Year’s Day card

The course is waterlogged after 85mm of rain in past week.

By Press Association Wednesday 30 Dec 2020, 10:35 AM
4 minutes ago 93 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5312890

CHELTENHAM’S NEW YEAR’S Day meeting has been abandoned because of waterlogging.

An inspection was due to take place at the course at 8.30am today – but shortly beforehand, Cheltenham’s official Twitter account reported that the scheduled card will not take place.

It read: “New Year’s Day Racing abandoned. Following 85mm of rainfall since last Wednesday, there are areas of waterlogged ground across the width of the course, and it is therefore not raceable.”

The seven-race card was due to feature the Grade Two Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle.

Press Association

