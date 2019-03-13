Cheltenham gets the go-ahead after early inspection

CHELTENHAM OFFICIALS HAVE given Day Two of the Festival the green light after an early inspection at the course.

An 8am check of conditions was scheduled ahead of the second day of racing. High winds were forecast, threatening the action.

But officials made the decision to go ahead after an earlier inspection this morning.

“We’re delighted the weather conditions have changed from the initial forecasts and the prospects of higher wind speeds and gusts have receded,” said clerk of the course, Simon Claisse.

“We’re looking forward to a fantastic day’s racing on the Old Course with the feature race the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.”