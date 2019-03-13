This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cheltenham gets the go-ahead after early inspection

Forecasted high winds had threatened the card.

By Adrian Russell Wednesday 13 Mar 2019, 7:53 AM
34 minutes ago 1,752 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4538626
Racegoers at Prestbury Park yesterday.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Racegoers at Prestbury Park yesterday.
Racegoers at Prestbury Park yesterday.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

CHELTENHAM OFFICIALS HAVE given Day Two of the Festival the green light after an early inspection at the course. 

An 8am check of conditions was scheduled ahead of the second day of racing. High winds were forecast, threatening the action. 

But officials made the decision to go ahead after an earlier inspection this morning. 

“We’re delighted the weather conditions have changed from the initial forecasts and the prospects of higher wind speeds and gusts have receded,” said clerk of the course, Simon Claisse. 

“We’re looking forward to a fantastic day’s racing on the Old Course with the feature race the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.”

 

