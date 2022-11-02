Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 2 November 2022
Ogbene makes scoring return from injury for Rotherham

The Ireland forward scored with his first touch after arriving off the bench in the second-half against Burnley.

1 hour ago 1,424 Views 0 Comments
Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene celebrates after his goal.
Image: PA

CHIEDOZIE OGBENE scored on his return from a hamstring injury with Rotherham United tonight against Burnley. 

The Republic of Ireland striker sat out five games with a hamstring problem before making his return as a 63rd minute substitute at Turf Moore in the Championship tie. 

With the game deadlocked at 1-1, Ogbene hit the net with his first touch only seconds after being introduced. 

However, Rotherham lost Cohen Bramall to a second yellow card in the 75th minute and then conceded twice in stoppage-time as late goals from Manuel Benson and Halil Dervisoglu handed Burnley a dramatic win.  

Josh Cullen missed out once again for Burnley with injury.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Scott Hogan played the full game for Birmingham City in their 0-0 draw with Milwall, while Irish duo Will Keane and James McClean both started as Wigan lost 1-0 to Stoke City, continuing their poor run of form. 

