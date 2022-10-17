Ogbene heads for a scan as Rotherham boss compares the League of Ireland to 'non-league level'

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Chiedozie Ogbene is scheduled to have a scan in London to find out the full extent of his hamstring injury.

The Rotherham forward missed Saturday’s 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town and recently-appointed manager Matty Taylor admitted he is likely to sit out tomorrow’s Championship game away to Stoke City.

“He’s going for an ultrasound,” Taylor told the Rotherham Advertiser. “Realistically, if he’s going for a scan on Monday he’ll do well to make Tuesday’s game. It doesn’t seem to be a tear.

“We have to assess him. We can’t risk him – or anyone – at this stage of the season. But we need all bodies because we’re a little bit short in terms of the squad and he’s a player who can affect games.

We’ll see what the medical experts say and go from there.”

Meanwhile, Taylor has compared the League of Ireland to “non-league” football in England.

Talking about former Bohemians, Dundalk, UCD and Derry City striker Georgie Kelly following his winner off the bench on Saturday, the Millers boss told the Yorkshire Post:

“I’ve been here for two minutes. He [Kelly] is still incredibly raw. He’s come from Ireland which, with no disrespect to Irish football, is the equivalent of non-league level in the English pyramid.

“Suddenly, he’s learning his trade in the Championship. That’s so difficult for him to do. I want people to be patient with him.”

