Saturday 1 June, 2019
O'Gara's Crusaders stunned in 10-try thriller after leading by 20 points

The Chiefs side pulled off a shock win over the defending Super Rugby champions in Suva.

By The42 Team Saturday 1 Jun 2019, 3:38 PM
1 hour ago 2,874 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4664621
Ronan O'Gara is a backs coach with the Crusaders.
Image: Martin Hunter/INPHO
Ronan O'Gara is a backs coach with the Crusaders.
Image: Martin Hunter/INPHO

THE CHIEFS KEPT their play-off hopes alive by mounting a staggering fightback to pull off a shock 40-27 victory over the Crusaders in a Super Rugby classic.

Colin Cooper’s side came into the New Zealand derby in Suva at the bottom of the New Zealand Conference, but stunned the defending champions in a 10-try thriller on Saturday.

Ronan O’Gara is a backs coach with the Crusaders but has been heavily linked with a move away from the side. He recently confirmed that he is considering an offer from Top14 side La Rochelle, who reportedly want to recruit him as their next backs coach. 

The Chiefs looked to be heading for a thrashing when they trailed by 20 points midway through the first half at ANZ Stadium, tries from Scott Barrett, Mitchell Drummond and Sevu Reece putting the Crusaders in command.

There was just a point in it at half-time, though, after Solomon Alaimalo, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Jesse Parete crossed.

Braydon Ennor struck for the Crusaders – already assured of a play-off spot – in the second half after Anton Lienert-Brown had failed to find touch, but Brad Weber finished at the other end to reduce the deficit.

There was even more drama to come as Shaun Stevenson raced under the posts to put the Chiefs in front, then captain Sam Cane came up with a huge turnover close to his own line before Tumua Manu snaffled a short drop-out to dot down after Jack Debreczeni missed a shot at goal. 

The result moves the Chiefs up to third place on the Conference table to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile, the Jaguares maintained their 100% record against Australian sides this season with a 34-23 defeat of the Reds at Suncorp Stadium.

Santiago Carreras scored two of five tries for the Gonzalo Quesada’s men, who hold a seven-point lead at the top of the South African Conference with two matches to play.

The Brumbies have a five-point advantage at the summit of the Australian Conference following a 42-19 thumping of the Sunwolves in Toyko, hooker Connal McInerney scoring a hat-trick after coming off the bench.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

The42 Team

