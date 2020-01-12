This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 13 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chiefs obliterate 24-point deficit against Texans to secure AFC Championship berth

An incredible game at Arrowhead Stadium.

By AFP Sunday 12 Jan 2020, 11:54 PM
1 hour ago 852 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4963233
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs gets a pass away during their win over the Houston Texans.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs gets a pass away during their win over the Houston Texans.
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs gets a pass away during their win over the Houston Texans.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PATRICK MAHOMES THREW for five touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs overturned a 24-point deficit to defeat the Houston Texans 51-31 in a thrilling NFL playoff duel on Sunday.

Chiefs quarterback Mahomes finished with 321 passing yards from 23 of 35 attempts at Arrowhead Stadium to send the Chiefs into a home AFC Championship showdown against the Tennessee Titans next weekend for a place in the Super Bowl.

But the Chiefs were given an almighty scare after the Texans raced to an early 24-0 lead following a disastrous start.

An error-strewn opening spell saw the Texans score unanswered touchdowns from Kenny Stills, Lonnie Johnson and Darren Fells to move into a 21-point lead.

But with the Chiefs reeling, the Texans gave the hosts respite from the onslaught early in the second quarter with Houston coach Bill O’Brien opting for the safety-first option of a field goal on fourth down and 1 from 31 yards. Ka’imi Fairbairn drilled the kick to put Houston into a 24-0 lead.

But momentum shifted on the ensuing kickoff when Mecole Hardman returned 58 yards to the Houston 42-yard line. Two plays later, Mahomes hit Damien Williams from 17 yards to make it 24-7 and put the Chiefs on the board.

Kansas City were then gifted another opening after a risky decision by O’Brien to fake punt on fourth down inside the Texans half. The move backfired and the Chiefs took over possession, with Mahomes finding tight end Travis Kelce from five yards for a touchdown.

A disastrous spell for the Texans then saw DeAndre Carter fumble the kickoff return, allowing the Chiefs to recover at the Houston six. Three plays later, Mahomes hit Kelce for the tight end’s second touchdown to close the gap to 24-21.

The blitz continued after Houston punted away their next possession, Mahomes marching the Chiefs 90 yards upfield before flipping a short pass to Kelce into the end zone to hand them a 28-24 lead at halftime.

The scoring continued through the second half, with Williams adding two rushing touchdown to put the Chiefs 41-24 ahead.

Watson rushed for a five-yard touchdown to put the Texans back to within 10 points but the Chiefs added another touchdown followed by a field goal to extend their lead at 51-31.

Source: NFL/YouTube

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie