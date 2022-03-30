Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 30 March 2022
Chris Cloete to depart Munster after 5 seasons

The 31-year-old South African flanker is set to join Bath Rugby ahead of the 2022/23 season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 30 Mar 2022, 12:53 PM
55 minutes ago 2,909 Views 6 Comments
Chris Cloete (file pic).
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE confirmed that Chris Cloete is set to depart at the end of the current campaign after five seasons with the province.

The 31-year-old South African flanker is set to join English side Bath Rugby ahead of the 2022/23 season.

He has made over 60 appearances since signing for Munster in 2017.

