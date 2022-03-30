Chris Cloete to depart Munster after 5 seasons

MUNSTER HAVE confirmed that Chris Cloete is set to depart at the end of the current campaign after five seasons with the province.

The 31-year-old South African flanker is set to join English side Bath Rugby ahead of the 2022/23 season.

He has made over 60 appearances since signing for Munster in 2017.

