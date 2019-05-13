This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 13 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Your mum wants you home' - Angry fans drive Chris Coleman to brink of sack in China

The former Sunderland and Wales boss is enduring a nightmare stint in the Chinese Super League.

By AFP Monday 13 May 2019, 5:25 PM
18 minutes ago 977 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4632944
File photo of Chris Coleman.
Image: Dave Howarth
File photo of Chris Coleman.
File photo of Chris Coleman.
Image: Dave Howarth

CHRIS COLEMAN IS battling to save himself from the sack after angry fans of struggling Hebei China Fortune demanded the former Wales manager be fired.

The 48-year-old’s side have won only once in nine Chinese Super League (CSL) games this season and languish one place off bottom spot.

A Hebei team containing former Barcelona star Javier Mascherano lost 3-2 at home to mid-table Henan Jianye at the weekend and had a man sent off for the fourth time in all competitions this year.

Coleman, who took Sunderland down into England’s third tier in his previous job, is under intense pressure from Hebei fans who want him removed.

A section of disgruntled supporters held aloft a banner during Saturday’s defeat that said in English: “Hello Mr. Coleman, please go home! You’re fired!!!”

In Chinese it read: “Coleman, your mum wants you home for dinner.”

Coleman was a defender for Crystal Palace, Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers and Fulham during his playing days, and later became then-Premier League Fulham’s manager.

He was sacked after four years in the hot seat at Craven Cottage and then had a spell with Real Sociedad in Spain.

He enjoyed the most successful stint of his career so far when in charge of his native Wales, taking them to a shock semi-final place at Euro 2016.

Coleman succeeded West Ham United-bound Manuel Pellegrini at Hebei in June 2018, but has won only seven of his 28 games after making a decent start.

Last week, after a 2-0 defeat to Marouane Fellaini and Shandong Luneng, Hebei issued an open letter to fans apologising and saying that it has been “the toughest start (to a season) in the club’s history”.

“We let you down and we can’t make any excuses for the recent performances,” said a statement.

“We have to say to you: sorry.”

Hebei, who are above rock-bottom Beijing Renhe only on goal difference in the CSL, travel to seventh-placed Tianjin Teda on Sunday.

© — AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie