Former Leinster back Chris Cosgrave makes move to Japan

FORMER LEINSTER BACK Chris Cosgrave has signed for Japanese club Urayasu D-Rocks on a short-term deal as he makes a return to professional rugby.

23-year-old Cosgrave was released by Leinster last summer and has been playing for Terenure College RFC in the All-Ireland League this season.

The versatile back attracted plenty of interest upon leaving Leinster and had trial spells with French side Racing 92 and English club Bath.

It’s understood that potential permanent deals were complicated due to regulations regarding non-French players and the salary cap.

Advertisement

Cograve continued to play with Terenure but is now making the move to D-Rocks, who are based in the Japanese city of Urayasu, just outside Tokyo.

Coached by former Scotland international Greig Laidlaw, D-Rocks have had a tough start to the League One Division 1 season with one win in their opening seven games after being promoted to the top flight.

The D-Rocks squad includes players like Samu Kerevi, Jasper Wiese, and Israel Folau.

It’s believed that Cosgrave is joining the club as injury cover for the remainder of the League One season, which runs into May.

Cosgrave came through St Michael’s College in Dublin and impressed for the Ireland U20s before advancing into the Leinster academy. Capable of playing across the entire backline and a good goal-kicker, he earned seven senior appearances for the province, including five starts at fullback.

He scored two tries for Leinster in a promising 2022/23 campaign, with a particularly impressive outing in a thrilling comeback win against the Lions in South Africa in April 2023, but his final season with the province was ruined by injury.

Losing Cosgrave – who has also played for the Ireland 7s team – will be a blow for AIL club Terenure, who have already seen highly influential forward Harrison Brewer leave for Japan recently. The lock/flanker joined third-division club Kurita Water Gush Akishima as injury cover for the rest of this season. Brewer has already started two games in the second row for Water Gush.

Sean Skehan’s Terenure are second in Division 1A of the AIL as they look to bounce back from last season’s defeat to Cork Con in the final.

But Cosgrave will hope this move to Japan is just the start of relaunching his professional career.