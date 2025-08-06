Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn rematch rescheduled for November in London

CHRIS EUBANK JR and Conor Benn’s rematch will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November, according to Ring Magazine.

The men had been due to go head to head for a second time on 20 September but, with Eubank Jr claiming he would not be ready for that date, the bout has now been scheduled for Saturday 15 November.

Eubank Jr won a ferocious first meeting, fought at the 160lb middleweight limit, on a unanimous points decision, with all three judges scoring the contest 116-112 at the same venue in April.

Advertisement

He later claimed he had undergone eye surgery after being “headbutted” by Benn and spent two nights in hospital as a result of severe dehydration.

The fight captured the imagination of boxing fans after rekindling memories of the fierce rivalry between their fathers three decades earlier.

Chis Eubank Sr, who had seemingly been estranged from his son for some time, made a surprise appearance before the bout and the pair shared an emotional greeting.

Eubank Sr later said his son had “upheld the family name” after inflicting the first defeat of Benn’s professional career.

In a social media post, shared in an Instagram story by Saudi kingpin Turki Alalshikh, Ring Magazine said: “The Ring has learned Sela completed the deal for the highly anticipated Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn rematch on November 15 in Tottenham Stadium.

“The event will be presented as ‘The Ring: Unfinished Business’.

“The event will be promoted by Sela and sponsored by Riyadh Season and Ring Magazine.”