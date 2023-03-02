Farrell set for move to France after Munster confirm release

MUNSTER AND THE IRFU have confirmed that Ireland international centre Chris Farrell has been released from his contract with the province.

Munster said the 29-year-old will “pursue a new playing opportunity” and it is understood that he will now join a French club.

Farrell stepped back from Munster duty in September due to legal proceedings in France.

Munster said at that time that the issue was in relation to Farrell’s “alleged involvement as a witness to an alleged crime in 2017.”

The IRFU also confirmed in September that Farrell would not be considered for Ireland selection.

Farrell did soon return to training with Munster but the province said he remained unavailable for selection.

The former Ulster and Grenoble centre has now been released after playing for Munster 71 times and winning 15 caps for Ireland.

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree thanked Farrell for his service.

“We wish Chris and his family all the best with his move and thank him for everything he has done during his time with us,” said Rowntree.