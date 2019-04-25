Long-term Dundalk deal for SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year

DUNDALK HAVE BEEN boosted by Chris Shields’ decision to sign a new contract with the Premier Division champions.

The club announced this afternoon that the 28-year-old midfielder has opted to extend his stay at Oriel Park by penning a long-term deal, the exact length of which hasn’t been specified.

“It’s great to get it done. It is something I wanted to get sorted over the past few weeks but with the schedule of games that we have had I had to wait to get that out of the way but it’s the right time to do it,” Shields told Dundalk FC’s official website.

The Dubliner first joined the Lilywhites from Bray Wanderers ahead of the 2012 season. Over the course of 265 appearances, he has won four Premier Division titles, two FAI Cups, two EA Sports Cup and two President’s Cups.

“I have had great years here at the club. We have won many trophies, cups, leagues and everything in the past few seasons. My progression as a player only helps with the players around me. We have always had a fantastic squad and it’s a privilege to be part of it.”

Shields’ performances during Dundalk’s double-winning campaign of 2018 saw him recognised recently with the SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year award.

Shields holds the silverware aloft after Dundalk's win over Cork City in the 2018 FAI Cup final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“The challenge for Chris is to keep going,” said Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth. “I keep saying to him that there is no ceiling to his talent and seven years ago not many people would think he would have achieved what he has achieved right now.

“He wants to continue improving. He has done that every year. He has added different facets to his game. I hope this new contract and the security that we have given him will give him the confidence to go forward, to kick on again.”

Perth, whose side are currently in third place in the Premier Division, welcome leaders Shamrock Rovers to Oriel Park for a mouthwatering clash tomorrow evening.

He added: “Full credit must go to the board and the owners who at this early stage have helped us secure the signing of one of our highly-rated talents. The club is in a better place with Chris Shields at it. It’s good news for the club that he is staying.”

