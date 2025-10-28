Ange Postecoglou would be a ‘smart appointment’ at Celtic – Chris Sutton

CHRIS SUTTON BELIEVES Ange Postecoglou would be a “smart appointment” to be Brendan Rodgers’ permanent replacement as Celtic manager.

Rodgers resigned as Hoops manager on Monday night and ended his second spell at the helm following Sunday’s 3-1 William Hill Premiership defeat to Hearts, who went eight points clear at the top.

Celtic confirmed that former manager Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney have been placed in temporary charge, but ex-striker Sutton believes Postecoglou would be the “obvious choice” to take permanent charge.

Postecoglou was recently sacked as Nottingham Forest boss earlier this month, but he enjoyed a successful spell as Celtic manager across two seasons from 2021, winning five trophies in that time.

Advertisement

Sutton told Sky Sports: “I think Ange Postecoglou would be a really smart appointment. He was loved the first time round.

“His brand of football went down well in Glasgow. He’s out of work. I think that would be a pretty obvious choice, a good choice and bring a lot of positivity back to Celtic, which they need right now.”