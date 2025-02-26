FAI appoint new chief operating officer

CHRISTINA KENNY HAS been appointed as the new chief operating office at the FAI.

The Roscommon woman brings more than 25 years of experience in leadership, operational roles, and strategic development, according the FAI.

She has worked in companies such as NTR Group, Voxpro and Taoglas and has a background in sectors which include sports, education, technology, and renewable energy.

Kenny will be a member of the FAI’s senior leadership team where she will “be instrumental in shaping and executing the FAI’s growth strategy across all levels of football in Ireland”.

She is also a Fifa licensed agent and has been an FAI independent committee member for a number of year.

Kenny will oversee the day-to-day operations of the FAI, focusing on “enhancing operational frameworks and fostering innovation,” according to the FAI.

FAI CEO David Courell said: “Christina’s extensive experience and commitment to good governance make her an exceptional choice for this critical role. We are confident that her strategic vision and operational expertise will be a significant contribution to Irish football.”

Kenny said: “I am honoured to take on the role of chief operating officer at the FAI. I look forward to working alongside the dedicated team at the FAI to cultivate a culture of collaboration, transparency, and excellence. Together, we will work towards our strategic goals and create an environment where football can thrive at all levels across Ireland.”