Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 14 September 2022
13-year-old Christopher Atherton breaks Eamon Collins' record as youngest senior footballer

Teenager provided an assist with his first touch for Glenavon

By The42 Team Wednesday 14 Sep 2022, 10:54 AM
11 minutes ago 512 Views 0 Comments
Christopher Atherton.
Image: Glenavon FC
Image: Glenavon FC

13-YEAR-OLD Christopher Atherton has become the youngest ever senior footballer in the UK after coming on as a substitute in Glenavon’s Irish League Cup clash with Dollingstown last night. 

The teenager has broken the record set by Dubliner Eamon Collins who appeared for Blackpool aged 14 years and 323 days, in 1980. 

Atherton, at at 13 years and 329 days old, came on as a second-half substitute at Mourneview. His first touch was an assist for his side’s sixth goal in their 6-0 win.

Atherton in action last night.

Collins set the previous UK record in the quarter-final first-leg of the Anglo Scottish Cup against Kilmarnock at Bloomfield Road on September 9, 1980.  

The world record for the youngest professional player was set by 11-year-old Eric Godpower Marshall last year when he played for Liberian side Gar’ou against Haifa FC.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

