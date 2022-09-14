13-year-old Christopher Atherton breaks Eamon Collins' record as youngest senior footballer

13-YEAR-OLD Christopher Atherton has become the youngest ever senior footballer in the UK after coming on as a substitute in Glenavon’s Irish League Cup clash with Dollingstown last night.

The teenager has broken the record set by Dubliner Eamon Collins who appeared for Blackpool aged 14 years and 323 days, in 1980.

Atherton, at at 13 years and 329 days old, came on as a second-half substitute at Mourneview. His first touch was an assist for his side’s sixth goal in their 6-0 win.

Advertisement

Atherton in action last night.

Collins set the previous UK record in the quarter-final first-leg of the Anglo Scottish Cup against Kilmarnock at Bloomfield Road on September 9, 1980.

The world record for the youngest professional player was set by 11-year-old Eric Godpower Marshall last year when he played for Liberian side Gar’ou against Haifa FC.