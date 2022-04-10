Kildare hit 5-26 in storming start and Derry win by 12 points in hurling openers

Results

Christy Ring Cup Round 1

Derry 1-21 Wicklow 1-9

Mayo 0-11 Kildare 5-26

Nickey Rackard Cup Round 1

Warwickshire 2-11 Tyrone 7-18

Armagh 2-7 Roscommon 5-19

Fermanagh 2-13 Donegal 1-21

Lory Meagher Cup Round 1

Lancashire 1-10 Louth 2-27

Leitrim 4-9 Longford 0-20

Monaghan 3-9 Cavan 2-9

*****

THE KILDARE AND Derry hurlers made strong starts to their Christy Ring Cup campaigns today with Round 1 victories.

Kildare cruised to victory at Ballina Stephenites against home side Mayo, running out victors by 30 points as it finished 5-26 to 0-11 in their favour.

2020 Christy Ring Cup winners Kildare are back at this level this season after suffering relegation from the Joe McDonagh Cup last year. David Herity saw his team begin in determined fashion today with the comprehensive success.

Kildare were in front 0-13 to 0-8 at the interval, before they took over in the second half with Paul Divilly, Mark Delaney, Cathal Dowling, Brian Byrne and Jack Sheridan all finding the net.

Kildare's Jack Sheridan (file photo). Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Derry also had plenty to spare as they accounted for Wicklow by 12 points in Celtic Park, 1-21 to 1-9. The Oak Leaf county lost out in last year’s decider against Offaly in Croke Park.

After their recent Division 2B league final win, Derry pushed on with the team managed by Dominic McKinley and Cormac Donnelly too strong for Wicklow. Slaughtneil’s Cormac O’Doherty was top scorer with 0-6, while Fintan Bradley scored their only goal and Odhran McKeever hit 0-4.

The other Christy Ring Cup fixture took place yesterday with London defeating Sligo by five points.

In the Nickey Rackard Cup, there were big wins for last year’s finalists Tyrone, who shot 7-18 against Warwickshire, while Roscommon, who competed in the Christy Ring Cup last year, put 5-19 on the board in their triumph at the expense of Armagh.

The last game here saw Donegal overcome Fermanagh by five points.

In the Lory Meagher Cup, there were opening round successes for Louth, Longford and Monaghan this afternoon.

