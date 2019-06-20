This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It was like I've never left': Kelleher excited to be back home at Leinster

The winger reported for pre-season with the province yesterday after his return from Connacht.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 9:57 PM
52 minutes ago 3,034 Views 8 Comments
IT HAD BEEN confirmed for quite some time, but Cian Kelleher yesterday made his return to Leinster as the province began their preparations for the new season, just under four weeks after lifting the Pro14 title in Glasgow. 

Kelleher was the only new face to report for pre-season duty at Leinster’s UCD headquarters on Thursday after returning from Connacht, where he spent three seasons.

Cian Kelleher Kelleher is back in blue. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The 24-year-old winger, who came up through the Leinster academy before making the switch to Galway in search of further first-team opportunities, is the only addition to Leo Cullen’s squad ahead of the 2019/20 season.

“I’m delighted to be home and close to family and friends again,” he said. “Coming in today was obviously a bit nerve-wracking but once I saw the familiar faces, it was like I’ve never left really. 

“I’ve been really excited since the season ended with Connacht to get going now again with Leinster and get in and get a good pre-season under my belt.

“Build a bit of a basis for the season because it’s so important, it’s going to be a long season. It’s a great opportunity to get stronger, fitter and faster in this block. It’s just excitement really.”

Kelleher made seven senior appearances for Leinster before heading west and although he has returned a better player, the former St Michael’s man will face stiff competition for starting opportunities in Cullen’s back three.

With 17 Leinster players part of Ireland’s World Cup preparations in Carton House, Kelleher will at least have a window of opportunity during pre-season to settle back in and stake his claim for the early stages of the season.

Source: Leinster Rugby TV/YouTube

“I was looking around the changing room and it’s quite a young squad we have in here at the moment, I would be one of the older heads,” he continued.

“It’s exciting to be part of it. Obviously, the lads are prepping for Japan but all the focus in here is on the league and Europe.”

Kelleher joins his younger brother, Rónan, in the Leinster dressing room after the hooker was upgraded to a senior contract from the academy for the forthcoming season.

“It’ll be weird. I’ve never played with him, I’ve never even trained with him as well,” Kelleher added.

“It’ll be funny enough, tomorrow is going to be our first pitch session together so if he’s messing up I’ll be sure to get in his ear.”

