Cian O’Connor and Pegasus lose GP victory after horse's positive test for controlled substance

Cian O’Connor and his horse, Pegasus, have been disqualified after finishing first at a Grand Prix event in Mexico, with the horse having tested positive for a prohibited substance.

A sample taken from Pegasus at the CSI2 Grand Prix in San Miguel de Allende on 12 October tested positive for the anti-inflammatory medication dexamethasone, which is allowed out of competition but is generally banned in competition.

O’Connor denies any wrongdoing.

The infringement, which was listed among the International Equestrian Federation’s (FEI) fast-track sanctions this week, is at the low end of the scale and O’Connor will serve no ban unless he is found to commit a similar infraction in the future.

In a statement released to the Irish Independent, the 46-year-old Dubliner denied that he or his staff had given the medication to Pegasus.

“I had a totally unexplained medication violation on one of my horses while competing in Mexico over two months ago,” O’Connor said.

“I have categorically outlined to the FEI that neither I or my staff administered any such medication to the horse.”