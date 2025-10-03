Advertisement
Cian Prendergast. Paul Currie/INPHO
FreeURC

Prendergast returns to captain Connacht as Lancaster makes nine changes for Scarlets visit

Denis Buckley, Jack Aungier and hooker Dave Heffernan make up new front row.
12.14pm, 3 Oct 2025

CIAN PRENDERGAST RETURNS to captain Connacht against Scarlets at Dexcom Stadium tomorrow (KO:1.45pm, TG4, Premier Sports 2), as head coach Stuart Lancaster makes nine changes to the starting side which beat Benetton last weekend.  

Prendergast features in a back row that includes Paul Boyle with Sean Jansen at No 8. 

Darragh Murray and Joe Joyce come in to make up the second row partnership, while its a new front row completing the pack with props Denis Buckley and Jack Aungier, and hooker Dave Heffernan.

The back three remain the same with Sean Naughton at full back and Chay Mullins and Irish international Shayne Bolton on the wings.

Cathal Forde is joined by David Hawkshaw in the centre.

Completing the side is scrum-half Ben Murphy and out-half Jack Carty.

On the bench, Finn Treacy is set to play for the first time since May. 

“I was really pleased with the result last weekend against a really strong Benetton side. There was a lot of positives to take from it, but still plenty to improve on,” Lancaster said. 

“We’ve made a few changes for the game with the new faces coming, it’s exciting to see how they’ll go.”

 

CONNACHT:

(Caps in brackets)

  • 15. Sean Naughton (2)
  • 14. Chay Mullins (9)
  • 13. David Hawkshaw (44)
  • 12. Cathal Forde (52)
  • 11. Shayne Bolton (27)
  • 10. Jack Carty (221)
  • 9. Ben Murphy (17)
  • 1. Denis Buckley (265)
  • 2. Dave Heffernan (220)
  • 3. Jack Aungier (88)
  • 4. Darragh Murray (39)
  • 5. Joe Joyce (38)
  • 6. Cian Prendergast (88) (Capt)
  • 7. Paul Boyle (117)
  • 8. Sean Jansen (27)

 

Replacements 

  • 16. Eoin de Buitléar (14)
  • 17. Jordan Duggan (63)
  • 18. Sam Illo (32)
  • 19. David O’Connor (9)
  • 20. Sean O’Brien (13)
  • 21. Matthew Devine (19)
  • 22. Hugh Gavin (10)
  • 23. Finn Treacy (8)

 

Ref: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

 

