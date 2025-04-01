Cian Prendergast's return to training planned for next week

CIAN PRENDERGAST WAS discharged from hospital on Sunday and will continue the return to play protocols, with a view to returning to training next week, Connacht have said.

The Connacht captain left the MacHale Park pitch on a stretcher after being caught in a heavy clearout by Munster centre Alex Nankivell after 25 minutes on Saturday, which saw the New Zealander receive a red card.

Prendergast got attention on the pitch before offering the crowd a thumbs-up as he was stretchered off, with Connacht later confirming the 25-year-old was conscious and had been taken to hospital for further evaluation.

The western province have today confirmed that they hope the back row forward can return to training next week.

Meanwhile, Shayne Bolton (foot) and Ben Murphy (finger) have both returned to full training.

Still on the injury list are Peter Dooley (calf), Sean O’Brien (hamstring) and Byron Ralston (knee).