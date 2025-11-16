Six-try Australia performance 'a brilliant launchpad' for South Africa challenge

IRELAND BACKROWER JACK Conan cut an energised figure as he bounced into the media room at the Aviva Stadium.

And he kept that energy up right to the end of his briefing, stretching his arms out wide like a singer on a stage who’s bringing their concert to a close. As he rose to his feet, he greeted Cian Prendergast with a loving cry of ‘BOOOO’ when the Connacht player came in to take his place for media duty.

Conan had just put down 48 minutes of hard work into a performance that yielded six tries to quell the criticism of the last few weeks. After fading against New Zealand, and failing to convince against Japan, Andy Farrell’s issued a big statement against Australia in front of a home crowd who had not yet been entertained.

And now with one more big challenge against South Africa looming quickly into view to round off their November Internationals, Conan feels Ireland have hit their stride again.

“[It was a] real stepping stone,” he began. “The best performance we’ve had in the last few weeks. Lads are happy and I think it’s a brilliant launchpad for next week.”

The work continues, of course. Conan was happy with the overall improvement in their performance but noted some moments of indiscipline in the first half. He also felt Ireland coughed up tries to Len Ikitau and Fraser McReight a bit too easily before half-time.

“They didn’t have to spend a lot of energy to get two scores.

“So, that was a bit disappointing. But, you’re not playing against mugs. You’re playing against good players and teams that are unbelievably motivated and want to go well, especially off the back of a loss last week.”

As for South Africa’s arrival into Dublin next week, Conan continued: “They’re changing the game and it’s great to see. It’s innovation. It’s interesting. It’s getting eyeballs in the game. And they’re going really well.

“They’ll probably be disappointed with the right cards the last few weeks. But they’re an unbelievably physical side and deserve to be the best in the world. So, it’ll be a huge challenge for us.

“But we love a challenge. We love having to be better and grow bigger. We’ll put the plan in place. We’ll recover and spend time together and be better again. And look forward to the challenge.”

Cian Prendergast celebrates a try by Caelan Doris. Gary Carr / INPHO Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO

Over to Prendergast, who replaced James Ryan in the 57th minute as Ireland were starting to push through the gears and overwhelm Australia.

“It’s definitely my favourite so far. I think all the time when you are in camp and you see these big games, evening kick off, you just want to be part of it.”

Both Conan and Prendergast were asked about the intense competition they face in battling for a position in the backrow. Conan spoke about the enjoyment he feels at being considered for the part and talked about the lack of resentment among everyone who is in the running for selection.

“Everyone wants the boat to go faster,” he said summing up the strong sense of community among all the Irish backrowers.

Prendergast featured in the second row this week but he’s part of that backrow crew as well. He approaches the competition for places with patience and self-reliance.

“My girlfriend Roisin laughs at me all the time. She’s like you couldn’t have picked a worst position for competition because it’s just like everywhere you go there are backrowers who are ready to compete with you all the time, they are ready to push you for your place, ready to keep you out of the team.

“It’s just about when you get an opportunity being yourself, backing yourself and going all out to take it.”

He had just a few minutes on the field with his brother Sam before replacement out-half Jack Crowley was introduced. But it was still a nice family moment to savour for the Prendergasts.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Sam, he’s unbelievable. He takes everything in his stride. That’s been his personality since we were toddlers playing football and rugby in the kitchen. It’s amazing to see him take that kind of joy and freedom to rugby and then just to get to play with him and chat to him on the field and to get passed the ball from him is cool.

“It’s really cool to spent the moments with our family afterwards. It’s something I don’t think I’ll ever be able to replicate.”