Ryan Baird takes Cian Prendergast's place on the Ireland bench. Andrew Conan/INPHO
LATE CHANGE

Cian Prendergast ruled out for Ireland, Ryan Baird promoted to bench

The Connacht player is unavailable due to illness.
1.42pm, 22 Feb 2025
5

CIAN PRENDERGAST HAS been ruled out of Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Wales today [KO 2.15pm, Virgin Media 1] due to illness.

The Connacht captain had been named on the Ireland bench and was due to earn his fifth Test cap, and make his Six Nations debut.

With Prendergast dropping out, Leinster’s Ryan Baird has been promoted to the Ireland bench.

Baird started the round one win against England and came off the bench for the round two victory over Scotland.

The 25-year-old has been capped 25 times.

Ireland did not report any other late changes to today’s matchday 23, while Wales are due to line out as expected.

