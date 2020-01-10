Donegal star and Ireland international Grant makes WNL return

SHELBOURNE HAVE GIVEN their 2020 Women’s National League prospects a major shot in the arm by completing the signing of Ciara Grant.

The 26-year-old midfielder returns to the WNL after a spell playing for Sion Swifts in the Northern Irish Women’s Premier Division.

Grant, who has 12 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland to her name, has also excelled for the Donegal ladies’ footballers, with whom she won an Ulster title in 2018.

The Letterkenny native is no stranger to the WNL, having won successive titles in 2013 and ’14 during her time with Raheny United.

Grant, who later went on to have a stint with UCD Waves, also helped Raheny to clinch the FAI Cup in 2012 and again in 13, when she scored a spectacular opening goal in the decider against Castlebar Celtic at the Aviva Stadium.

Her signing is a significant boost to a Shels side who’ll be keen to go one better this year after finishing second to Peamount United in 2019.

