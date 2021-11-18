'We’re losing a great friend and a great leader' - Ireland look to send Griffin out on a high

A TURBULENT INTERNATIONAL window for Ireland took another twist this week with the news that captain Ciara Griffin will retire following Saturday’s RDS meeting with Japan.

Griffin’s announcement only adds to the feeling that this Ireland squad are heading into an important transitional period.

Head coach Adam Griggs is also set to move on following the Japan game, while the fallout from Anthony Eddy’s comments last week and the ongoing reviews into the women’s game will likely rumble along for some time. Claire Molloy bowed out in September and Lindsay Peat is expected to follow.

This week, though, it’s all about Griffin, a phenomenal leader who will step away at the age of just 27 with 41 caps to her name.

“As if you needed extra ammo for a home game. It does bring that extra level to it, we want nothing more than to sign off in the absolute best possible fashion for her, to give her the send-off she deserves. It definitely does add fuel to that fire,” says Hannah O’Connor, who starts at number eight this weekend.

“It’s the big news this week, and we as players are that bit closer to her so we’ve known for a while and have nothing but respect for her decision.

She is very young in terms of age but she’s been around and is such an experienced player. She’s a massive part of this group and all you have to do is look online and see her name trending and realise what she means to everyone, both her teammates and anybody who has ever crossed paths with her.

“It’ll be a massive loss to us but we fully respect her decision and wish her the best in the next chapter of her life, which is exciting for her as well.

“Like us all I think the events in Parma changed a lot of people, not just for Ciara, it changed a lot of people’s decisions around their life. I couldn’t put an exact date on it, but after that it made our calendar a bit clearer for the year ahead, so I think more on the back of that we knew for sure (that she was going to retire).”

Aoife Doyle, who starts on the wing against Japan, explained that Griffin has been far more than just a teammate over the years.

“You’re losing a massive leader but also a friend,” Doyle said.

“I’ve played with her since U18 at Munster so I’ve known her all my rugby career. I’m very close to her, she brings me up and down from Limerick to camp. She’s just a very selfless, nice person and then on the pitch she’s a leader and when she speaks everyone listens. We’re losing a great friend and a great leader.”

And Doyle added that Griffin’s impending retirement has added an extra incentive for the squad this weekend.

“It adds extra excitement, that want to give her the send-off she deserves. I obviously didn’t play with her last week (against the USA) and so this week it is extra motivational to make it special for her.”

Ireland will look to make it two wins from two when Japan visit the RDS, following last weekend’s impressive win over the USA at the same venue.

“We have been very much unified as a team and I think you’ve seen that last week as well in our actions on the pitch and off the pitch that we’ve come together in our bubble, in the team group we’re closer than ever,” O’Connor added.

“It’s been really, really good, the vibe has been good and everyone is excited to be back on home soil and getting the chance to play international rugby in front of our families and friends is immense.”

